City of CT looks into adjusting water restrictions

The City of Cape Town says dam levels have improved significantly by 5 percentage points over the last week when it stood at 48.3%.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town's feeder dams are swelling steadily due to consistent rainfall over the past week.

The dam levels are currently at 53.3%; a year ago at this time, the dams were at only 25%.

The municipality says the average water consumption for the past week is 510 million litres per day.

But that's higher than the previous week's record low of only 481 million litres.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says the city wants to engage with the national Department of Water and Sanitation on how water restrictions should be managed in future.

Neilson says the request for talks is based on a comprehensive overview of the water situation, consumer behaviour and the prevailing economic conditions in Cape Town.

“We’ve not proposed an abandonment of restrictions. We anticipate that some level of restrictions will need to remain even if the dams were to be back to full capacity. In fact, Cape Town has always had a measure of water restriction in place as a proactive management tool.”

The national department, meanwhile, says it will only be reviewing the restrictions, which is currently at level 6B, when dam levels reach 85% of their capacity and when the rainy season ends.