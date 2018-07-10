Charter plane crashes in Pretoria, 20 reportedly hurt

Details are still sketchy, but it’s understood an aircraft went down on Tuesday afternoon near Wonderboom Airport, northern Pretoria.

Details are still sketchy, but it’s understood an aircraft went down and 20 people are reportedly hurt.

It’s not yet clear what caused the large aircraft to go down on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Services are currently on the scene, they’ve been treating the patients. Once treated, the patients will be transported, as well as airlifted by the ER24 medical helicopter, to nearby hospitals. The exact details surrounding the incident are still unknown, but local authorities are on the scene and an investigation will be conducted.”

A man who works at the airport said: “I saw the aircraft coming through and there was a big cloud of black smoke behind them, apparently there was an engine failure. I saw it coming at a low level, trying to turn towards the runway.”

Another man has described what he saw: “I just saw something dropping down from the sky, but I didn’t know what it was, and the next thing I saw an explosion and a big bang.”

@BigTmuavha @EWNTraffic plane crash in Pretoria, just outside Wonderboom, close to the N1 and Phumulani Toll gate pic.twitter.com/uumzCe0pee — Mmbogo (@Mmbangiseni) July 10, 2018

Heavy delays on the moloto road close to the plain crash medics can't get through to the scene @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @GrootFM @RekordNewspaper pic.twitter.com/eCOkgF5h7A — First road (@firstgroup_FRT) July 10, 2018

