Case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham postponed

The Constantia man has been charged with his wife Gill Packham’s murder and defeating the ends of justice.

FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: Facebook.com.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been postponed for further investigation.

The Constantia man was taken into custody shortly after his wife’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River Train Station in February.

He’s been charged with Gill Packham’s murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Packham is due back in the dock at the end of August to face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter is currently being heard in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, but once the investigation is finalised, officials will prepare an indictment for the case to be moved to the Western Cape High Court.

Packham was released on R50,000 bail following his arrest in March and has been subjected to strict bail conditions.

The court has previously heard that Packham allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day Gill Packham disappeared.

He allegedly tried to phone a colleague on the morning she was reported missing, asking the colleague to say that they were in a meeting together.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

