Case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham postponed
The Constantia man has been charged with his wife Gill Packham’s murder and defeating the ends of justice.
CAPE TOWN - The case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been postponed for further investigation.
The Constantia man was taken into custody shortly after his wife’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River Train Station in February.
He’s been charged with Gill Packham’s murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Packham is due back in the dock at the end of August to face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The matter is currently being heard in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, but once the investigation is finalised, officials will prepare an indictment for the case to be moved to the Western Cape High Court.
Packham was released on R50,000 bail following his arrest in March and has been subjected to strict bail conditions.
The court has previously heard that Packham allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day Gill Packham disappeared.
He allegedly tried to phone a colleague on the morning she was reported missing, asking the colleague to say that they were in a meeting together.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] #AshwinWillemse: I've reached out to Naas & Nick
-
Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns
-
Ashwin Willemse says SuperSport fallout was ‘rooted in racism’
-
Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
-
How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival
-
Powerball Results: Friday 6 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.