Calls for McKinsey to be charged penalty over Eskom saga
The company, together with Trillian, was contracted to affect a turnaround strategy at the power utility with McKinsey receiving R1 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – While global consultancy firm McKinsey has paid back the money it received unlawfully from Eskom, there are calls for the company to be charged a penalty.
The firm on Monday apologised for its role in state capture and paid back more than R900 million to Eskom.
The company, together with Trillian, was contracted to affect a turnaround strategy at the power utility with McKinsey receiving R1 billion while Trillian pocketed R600 million.
Economist Iran Abedian says while it's a good start to admitting wrongdoing, the company must still face the music.
“National Treasury as the custodian on Eskom and as a client have to now engage McKinsey and say you’ve paid back what you’ve stolen, now what’s the penalty? The most important thing is that McKinsey has contributed materially to the state of South Africa’s credit rating.”
Meanwhile, Eskom says it’s relieved that McKinsey has finally paid back the money, saying it will now turn its attention on Trillian Capital.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says they are just happy the money has been paid back.
“They’ve been this standoff for many years, we’re glad now that the matter has reached finality.”
Phasiwe adds that: “The Asset Forfeiture Unit has taken a legal view on this [involving Trillian] matter because ultimately we want to have that money back.”
He says Eskom will make sure it doesn’t entangle itself in such unlawful contracts again.
Meanwhile, McKinsey has admitted that it failed to follow its own procedures, including its failure to do more due diligence on Gupta-linked companies Trillian and Regiments.
The company’s global managing partner Kevin Sneader was speaking at the Gordon Institute of Business Science on Monday.
“We did not admit where we were wrong. And worse, we did not say sorry quickly enough and clearly enough.”
He said the company should have communicated well enough to show how serious it was taking the issue of state capture and how sorry it was for its involvement.
The company said its mistakes had a significant material effect on its business.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
NUM says wage talks crucial, threatens action
-
Eskom happy with McKinsey payment, turns attention to Trillian
-
Kganyago less confident of VBS Bank’s future
-
Hospitality Property Fund acquires Tsogo casinos
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 3-week peak, stocks led higher by commodities
-
VBS retail depositors will have access to funds from Friday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.