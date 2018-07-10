Botched circumcisions claim lives of 16 EC boys - Cogta
CAPE TOWN - Sixteen boys have died as a result of botched circumcisions, says the Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta).
The winter initiation season is drawing to a close this week as schools re-open in just over a week’s time.
But this season has yet again been marred by the loss of life.
Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says the deaths occurred at illegal initiation schools.
“This season, unfortunately, has also been affected with deaths because we’ve lost 16 young lives as a result of people who are operating illegal initiation schools.”
He says arrests have already been made and further cases are under investigation for the violation of the Eastern Cape Customary Male Initiation Practice Act.
“Five people have been arrested already and will appear in a court. Fifteen other cases have been opened by members of the SA Police Service.”
Ngam says they’ll engage with parents, traditional healers and community groups to try to tackle the problem of illegal initiation schools.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
