Aviation Authority to investigate deadly Pretoria plane crash
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse says the plane with 19 people onboard crashed shortly after taking off after suffering technical difficulties.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has died after a plane crash near Wonderboom Airport.
The plane hit a factory on Tuesday afternoon, critically injuring four workers before crashing.
More than a dozen passengers were also hurt when the large aircraft went down.
One person died, and 18 others have been left injured.
He says the 15-seater crashed in Kameeldrift, two kilometres away from the airport.
“Nineteen packs inside the plane, which is passengers, cockpit and the engineer. We had one deceased patient, the identity will be confirmed later.”
Forensic teams are on the scene, while those injured have been transported to various hospitals for medical care.
Pieterse says Civil Aviation Authority will be investigating the crash.
