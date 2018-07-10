#AshwinWillemse hopes SuperSport, SAHRC process will help restore his dignity
The former Springbok spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on the Eusebius McKaiser show earlier on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse says he hopes a process involving the channel and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) aimed at resolving the recent on-air fallout with his colleagues will restore his dignity.
The former Springbok spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on The Eusebius McKaiser Show earlier on Tuesday.
Willemse walked out during a live broadcast in May, accusing fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallett of patronising and undermining him.
SuperSport has since announced there was no racism involved.
Willemse says he still believes the incident was rooted in racism, and he trusts the country’s Chapter 9 Institutions will protect human rights.
“Let’s take this to an appropriate forum, where all evidence can be presented. And let an institution which is there for dealing with these matters… let them tell us whether or not Ashwin you are legitimate in the pain which you are feeling or not.”
WATCH: #AshwinWillemse: I’ve reached out to Naas & Nick
Ashwin Willemse in conversation with Eusebius McKaiser
Speaking for the first time since walking off the SuperSport set, Ashwin Willemse in conversation with Eusebius McKaiser.Posted by 702 on Tuesday, 10 July 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
