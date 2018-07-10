Ashwin Willemse says SuperSport fallout was ‘rooted in racism’
The former Springbok World Cup-winning winger spoke about the incident when he walked out during a live broadcast for the first time on The Eusebius Mckaiser Show on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse has reiterated his on-air fallout with fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallet was rooted in racism.
The former Springbok World Cup-winning winger spoke about the incident for the first time on The Eusebius Mckaiser Show on Tuesday morning.
Willemse hasn't been on television screens following the walkout a month ago following his infamous walkout during a live broadcast, accusing fellow analysts Botha and Mallet of patronising and undermining him.
The sports channel recently announced findings of an investigation into the incident saying there was no racism involved. Willemse has since considered taking the matter to the Equality Court.
He says he’s been very clear on the matter.
“I’ve been very clear to SuperSport. Even before I knew the information that came out and was now revealed in Vincent Maleka’s report. I was clear to them that I believe that this incident was rooted in racism.”
WATCH: #AshwinWillemse: I've reached out to Naas & Nick
Ashwin Willemse in conversation with Eusebius McKaiser
Speaking for the first time since walking off the SuperSport set, Ashwin Willemse in conversation with Eusebius McKaiser.Posted by 702 on Tuesday, 10 July 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
