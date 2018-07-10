Asheeqah Scott's killer denied application for leave to appeal sentence
Pieter van Tonder, who tortured and beat to death his girlfriend's baby, received an indefinite sentence of 25 years behind bars in May.
CAPE TOWN – A Western Cape High Court judge has denied a child killer's application for leave to appeal his sentence.
Pieter van Tonder received an indefinite sentence of 25 years behind bars in May.
He tortured and beat to death his girlfriend's baby Asheeqah Scott at his Delft home in September 2016.
During sentencing in May, Judge Mushtak Parker ordered van Tonder to appear before the Western Cape High Court in May 2043.
Then, a judge must reconsider the 25-year sentence to determine whether the convicted child killer had been rehabilitated or whether the 37-year-old should be sent back to prison.
Van Tonder, who has also been declared a dangerous criminal, admitted to being high on drugs when he tortured and killed Scott.
The child was struck all over her head and body and an autopsy found that at the time of her death, she had old wounds that were healing.
They included burn wounds from a broken bottleneck, known as a white pipe, used to smoke mandrax and dagga.
Meanwhile, a man is expected to appear in court connection with the death of a 25-year-old Thembalethu woman.
Hlompho Mohapi's body was discovered next to a gravel road near Herold's Bay late last week.
She was stabbed multiple times and her throat partially slit.
