721 of govt’s senior managers fail to disclose business interests
The figures reveal that nearly 2,000 members declared their directorships, but 721 - including 485 in national government departments - failed to do so.
PRETORIA - The Public Service Commission has found 721 members of government’s Senior Management Service (SMS) failed to disclose their business interests in the last financial year.
The commission released its quarterly bulletin at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The figures reveal that nearly 2,000 members declared their directorships but 721, including 485 in national government departments, failed to do so.
PSC Commissioner Michael Seloane says financial disclosures are required by law.
“The scrutiny of financial forms reveals that a total of 721 SMS members, in both national and provincial departments, did not disclose their directorships. This is in contravention with Resolution 19 of the Public Service Regulations.”
Seloane says non-disclosure is a serious offence.
“We write and advice the minister that disciplinary action must be taken against those officials. Generally, an official may be warned or dismissed depending on the severity of the case.”
#PSCreport Seloane: among the issues looked at in the quarter under review is the state of human resource capacity and the national anti-corruption hotline, with a breakdown of the nature of complaints. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
#PSCreport Seloane: the vacancy rate in government reduced to 6.2%. Highest vacancy rate remains the Eastern Cape at 21%. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
#PSCreport Seloane: 882 complaints were reported to the anti-corruption hotline in 2017/18 financial year. Most - 594 - related to SASSA. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
