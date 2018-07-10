Popular Topics
721 of govt’s senior managers fail to disclose business interests

The figures reveal that nearly 2,000 members declared their directorships, but 721 - including 485 in national government departments - failed to do so.

Public Service Commission Commissioner Michael Seloane. Picture: www.psc.gov.za
48 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Public Service Commission has found 721 members of government’s Senior Management Service (SMS) failed to disclose their business interests in the last financial year.

The commission released its quarterly bulletin at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The figures reveal that nearly 2,000 members declared their directorships but 721, including 485 in national government departments, failed to do so.

PSC Commissioner Michael Seloane says financial disclosures are required by law.

“The scrutiny of financial forms reveals that a total of 721 SMS members, in both national and provincial departments, did not disclose their directorships. This is in contravention with Resolution 19 of the Public Service Regulations.”

Seloane says non-disclosure is a serious offence.

“We write and advice the minister that disciplinary action must be taken against those officials. Generally, an official may be warned or dismissed depending on the severity of the case.”

