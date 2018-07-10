Popular Topics
#100MenMarch: ‘Men are not deaf to the cries of SA women’

Ministers and other officials in attendance signed a pledge to stop the culture of abuse.

A large crowd gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday for the 100 Men March. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
A large crowd gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday for the 100 Men March. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The government has been called on to place harsher punishments, including execution, for men who abuse women and children.

A large crowd gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday for the 100 Men March.

The march against the abuse of women and children was organised by the government.

Men at the march say they attended to help do away with the notion that men are deaf to the cries of women in South Africa.

This man says it’s not fair that all men are labelled trash because of the actions of a few.

“If you beat up a woman, maybe they should cut whatever it’s that you’re using to beat her. If you rape a woman… I don’t know what medication they should use to deactivate your manhood.”

He says while marches like this are welcome, he would like to see the government tighten legislation in a bid to stop abuse.

Ministers and other officials in attendance signed a pledge to stop the culture of abuse.

Other men in the country have been advised to visit the 100 men website to do the same.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

