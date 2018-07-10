#100MenMarch: ‘Men are not deaf to the cries of SA women’
Ministers and other officials in attendance signed a pledge to stop the culture of abuse.
JOHANNESBURG – The government has been called on to place harsher punishments, including execution, for men who abuse women and children.
A large crowd gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday for the 100 Men March.
The march against the abuse of women and children was organised by the government.
Men at the march say they attended to help do away with the notion that men are deaf to the cries of women in South Africa.
#100MenMarch Pledge has been signed by Ministers, dignitaries and special guests at Union Gardens, Tshwane - all pledging to uphold 'No Violence against Women and Children'. LAM pic.twitter.com/liGYqNJfTm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
This man says it’s not fair that all men are labelled trash because of the actions of a few.
“If you beat up a woman, maybe they should cut whatever it’s that you’re using to beat her. If you rape a woman… I don’t know what medication they should use to deactivate your manhood.”
He says while marches like this are welcome, he would like to see the government tighten legislation in a bid to stop abuse.
#100MenMarch Dignitaries and special guests light a torch in a symbolic gesture, that together the nation is saying NO TO VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AND CHILDREN #NotInMyName#NoMeansNo pic.twitter.com/1pBaRPq4Ut— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
Other men in the country have been advised to visit the 100 men website to do the same.
#100MenMarch marchers stream into Union Gardens in their 1000's. LAM pic.twitter.com/1o3cyDrjIk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
