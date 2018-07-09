Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Sarb briefs media on VBS Mutual Bank

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, his deputy and CEO of the Prudential Authority Kuben Naidoo are holding a briefing on Monday to update the public on VBS Mutual Bank

FILE: Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank is holding a media briefing on Monday afternoon to announce more details on a way forward for VBS Mutual Bank.

This follows a decision last week to secure guarantees from National Treasury of up to R100,000 per depositor for VBS Bank retailer depositors.

VBS Bank has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that it was looted for over R1.5 billion by its own management.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, his deputy and CEO of the Prudential Authority Kuben Naidoo are holding a briefing on Monday to update the public on VBS Mutual Bank.

WATCH: Reserve Bank briefing

