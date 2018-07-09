[WATCH LIVE] Sarb briefs media on VBS Mutual Bank
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, his deputy and CEO of the Prudential Authority Kuben Naidoo are holding a briefing on Monday to update the public on VBS Mutual Bank
PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank is holding a media briefing on Monday afternoon to announce more details on a way forward for VBS Mutual Bank.
This follows a decision last week to secure guarantees from National Treasury of up to R100,000 per depositor for VBS Bank retailer depositors.
VBS Bank has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that it was looted for over R1.5 billion by its own management.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, his deputy and CEO of the Prudential Authority Kuben Naidoo are holding a briefing on Monday to update the public on VBS Mutual Bank.
WATCH: Reserve Bank briefing
Popular in Local
-
Another cold front making its way to Western Cape, Gauteng
-
[WATCH] 'I want my R10k back,' Mngxitama says to Malema
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
2 dead, 20 injured after Germiston multi-vehicle pile-up
-
Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail
-
Moyane's lawyers satisfied with Ramaphosa’s response on inquiries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.