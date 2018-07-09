[WATCH LIVE] Moyane briefs media on his term of office

Tom Moyane has been at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa who instituted two separate inquiries which Moyane is at the centre of.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane is hosting a media conference on Monday to brief the public about the latest developments in matters related to his term of office.

He demanded that the president halts the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars as well as his disciplinary inquiry.

Eyewitness News understands that Ramaphosa did not give into Moyane’s demands that at least one of the inquiries be halted.

