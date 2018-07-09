Popular Topics
#ThumaMina fever lingers in Cape Town

Residents had the ear of ANC Members of Parliament while participating in events catered around the national campaign.

ANC members took the #ThumaMina programme to Philippi. Picture: @ANCWesternCape/Twitter.
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Thuma Mina campaign fever hit Cape Town this weekend, with senior African National Congress (ANC) members going all out to bring the message home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's call on citizens to join government efforts in revitalising civil activism was taken to the communities of Langa, Khayelitsha and George in the Southern Cape.

Residents had the ear of ANC Members of Parliament while participating in events catered around the national campaign.

Volunteers from Khayelitsha flocked in their numbers to help in a clean-up initiative on Sunday.

Deputy Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha says residents should play an active role in improving their immediate circumstances as part of the Thuma Mina programme.

ANC NEC member and Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo visited residents in Langa on Saturday.

“There’s a need to revive community activism and if that results in good elections because everybody understands the issues, so be it.”

Some residents have mixed views on the leaders' visit to their areas.

One woman said: “We need government to come out and see what we’re facing.”

“Most of the time, the government doesn’t fulfil their promises, “added another resident.

