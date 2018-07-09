Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns

According to Sars, since April, the NPA has issued 35 summonses to taxpayers and VAT vendors to face criminal charges relating to their failure to submit returns.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has named and shamed 10 prominent South Africans who have not complied in filing their tax returns, including former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise.

Those listed have been convicted and sentenced.

Spokesperson Janine Mqulwana says over 70 other cases are before the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Not filing one’s tax returns is a criminal offence. Once sentenced, a taxpayer would then have a criminal record.”

According to a statement issued by Sars, since April, the NPA has issued 35 summonses to taxpayers and VAT vendors to face criminal charges relating to their failure to submit returns. To date, 10 cases have been finalised and 20 cases have been remanded after the first appearance of the relevant taxpayers in court. Some taxpayers have opted to make representations to the NPA.

An additional 24 cases have been handed over to the police for further investigation, while 25 cases are currently still under investigation by Sars criminal investigations for handover to the relevant authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution. The courts have issued three warrants of arrest to taxpayers who failed to appear in court after being summonsed to face criminal charges for non-submission of tax returns.

The following taxpayers, in alphabetical order according to first names, have been convicted and sentenced:

Mr Anapurani Samson Joseph representing Tidal Investments CC in Port Shepstone

Mr Christopher John Fletcher

Mr Farhad Ebrahim Limalia representing Aquawood Linen CC in Durban

Mr Kevin Trevor Benjamin Steele, and Ms Suzanna Magdalena Steele representing Thermo Dynamic Cooling Solutions CC in Durban

Mr Michael Sonnyboy Moloi and Ms Regina Pulane representing Happy Recordings and Transcriptions CC in Johannesburg

Mr Niraj Ramral representing SPS Distributors Pty Ltd in Port Shepstone

Mr Pieter Yzelle Morrison representing Taxkon Ficksburg (PTY)Ltd

Mr Sivalingam Govender Trading as Trans SA in Durban

Mr Thinyane Duncan Leboea representing Qwaqwa Funeral Parlour CC

Mr Tsholofelo Teko Modise.

