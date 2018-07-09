Popular Topics
Go

Subpoena issued for Duduzane Zuma over Eskom inquiry no longer in effect

The committee has moved to clarify the status of the subpoena, following Zuma’s brief court appearance on corruption charges on Monday morning.

Duduzane Zuma appears in the Commercial Crimes Court on 9 July 2018. Picture: EWN.
56 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee says a subpoena issued for Duduzane Zuma to testify at its Eskom inquiry is no longer in effect.

The committee has moved to clarify the status of the subpoena, following Zuma’s brief court appearance on corruption charges on Monday morning.

Zuma and the Gupta brothers were among the last list of witnesses the committee wanted to grill before concluding their inquiry.

Zuma was released on bail of R100,000 and is expected back in court on culpable homicide charges on Thursday.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail

Zuma returned to South Africa last Thursday in order to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral and to appear in court.

Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee says when it emerged that he could not be located after the subpoena had been issued, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete advised the committee to pursue other avenues to secure his attendance.

Mbete also advised that if any individual member wanted to take the matter further by opening a case at a police station, they should do so. It’s understood no member took the matter to the police.

The committee was also told that it could make recommendations in the House when presenting the final report. Zuma is due back in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in January next year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

