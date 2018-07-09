Popular Topics
Go

Some relief for residents as dams feeding CT reach 53%

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says the dams have seen an improvement due to the recent rainfall.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam on 22 June 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam on 22 June 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Dams levels feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 53%.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says the dams have seen an improvement due to the recent rainfall.

The department says Western Cape dam levels have reached an average of 47.2%. Last year this time it was 24%.

The province's biggest dam, Theewaterskloof, is currently at 38,5%, the Voëlvlei Dam at 52% the Berg River Dam at 83% and the Clanwilliam Dam at 98%.

A few weeks ago, the Clanwilliam dam was below 10%. The department says because it reached its capacity, they had to open the sluices this past weekend.

However, spokesperson James-Brent Styan has cautioned that the province is not out of the woods yet.

“We want to continue to urge people to use water sparingly, even if it might be raining outside. We have to allow the system to recover as far as possible ahead of the coming summer period.”

Styan adds some areas remain stressed, particularly the Karoo region, where the rainfall has not provided adequate relief yet.

WATCH: Boland transformed into winter wonderland after snowfall

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

