Reserve Bank to hold briefing on VBS Bank today
VBS Mutual Bank has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that it was looted for over R1.5 billion by its own management.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Reserve Bank will hold a media briefing on Monday afternoon to announce more details on a way forward for VBS Mutual Bank.
This follows a decision last week to secure guarantees from National Treasury of up to R100,000 per depositor for VBS Bank retailer depositors.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, his deputy and CEO of the Prudential Authority Kuben Naidoo will hold a briefing on Monday to update the public on VBS Mutual Bank.
Last week, the Reserve Bank secured a guarantee for the troubled financial institution.
VBS was placed under curatorship by the Reserve Bank earlier this year after it was unable to pay depositors their money.
It also came under the spotlight with allegations that money was looted from the bank and used to shower the Venda King with gifts worth R12 million while the bank's executives used the money to live a lavish lifestyle.
The South Africa Federation of Trade Unions says its angered that workers and the poor are set to be the main victims of the bank collapsing, while the Economic Freedom Fighters has called on individuals who mismanaged funds to be blacklisted and prosecuted to save the bank.
