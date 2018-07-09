Protesting Lenasia residents block part of Golden highway
It’s not yet clear what the protest is about but the road has been closed off with rocks and burning tyres.
JOHANNESBURG – Lenasia residents have taken their grievances to the streets, blocking the Golden Highway in both directions on Monday morning.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says: “There are protests at the moment at Golden Highway with the road blocked with rocks and locks of woods making it impossible for traffic to pass through. Offices are being sent to the area to control the situation.”
#LenasiaSouthProtest Joburg Metro Police have urges motorists to seek alternate routes due to protest action in both directions of the Golden Highway best Lenasia South via @FaizelPatel143— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018
