Police monitor protest action underway in Somerset West

It is unclear at this stage what the protest is about.

CAPE TOWN – A protest action is currently underway in Somerset West.

It is unclear at this stage what the protest is about.

The City's Maxine Bezuidenhout says a number of roads have been closed.

“Motorists are being diverted by officials on the scene”

On Monday morning there was also a protest and reported land invasion along Jakes Gerwel Drive between Oliver Tambo and the R300.