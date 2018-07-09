Parliament shocked by reports of graduates receiving student aid funding
Committee chairperson Connie September says the committee will be calling both Nsfas and the Walter Sisulu University to clarify the reports and assure taxpayers their money is not being “squandered”.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training says it’s shocked by reports that some people are still receiving student aid funding even after they've graduated.
Weekend media reports indicated that some graduates are still receiving money from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).
The committee wants to get to the bottom of reports that graduates are still getting Nsfas funding.
Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor is also shocked by the reports.
She’s now asked her director general to lead a team from the department to get to the bottom of the matter.
Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says: “With this one which is abnormal, the minister will be briefed on how it happened with that regard.”
Parliament is also calling on institutions to audit details of their graduate students and see if they could assist with identifying those who may have benefitted after graduation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
