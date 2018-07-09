Outcome of Parly review on Ingonyama Trust yet to be determined
Key among the issues to be decided is the recommendation that the act be repealed because it was inconsistent with the Constitution.
DURBAN – While African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has managed to temporarily ease tensions in KwaZulu-Natal, the outcome of Parliament’s review of the Ingonyama Trust Act is yet to be determined.
Key among the issues to be decided is the recommendation that the act be repealed because it was inconsistent with the Constitution.
Ramaphosa addressed thousands in Groutville at the weekend where he said he had met with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini promising not to touch land under the trust.
It’s Parliament that mandated former president Kgalema Motlanthe and the high-level panel to assess the impact of laws and policies on the lives of ordinary South Africans.
Part of this included looking at land reform, restitution and redistribution.
This was before the ruling party's December resolution to expropriate land without compensation.
But at the weekend, Ramaphosa said he told King Zwelithini that the recommendations of the high-level report were for that document.
Ramaphosa has not denounced the report out-rightly either.
Now the president walks a tight political rope, hushing the Zulu monarch for now as Parliament reviews the contentious document.
