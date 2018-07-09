Ocean View residents plead with authorities for their safety
A peaceful march has been held against rising violent crime in the area over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Ocean View residents have pleaded with authorities to tackle elements threatening their safety.
A peaceful march has been held against rising violent crime in the area over the weekend.
The demonstrators delivered a memorandum of demands at the local police station, urging law enforcement bodies to prioritise safety issues in the neighbourhood.
Last year, the area was the scene of violent protests as community members blamed authorities for not doing enough to deal with gangsters and community leaders say around twenty people have been killed in crime this year.
Ocean View activist Vasco Vigis said: “We also need to work with the police, the City of Cape Town and with national government but they need to work with us as well. We are saying let’s start afresh so we can build on this together.”
This man says they are fed-up with living in constant fear.
“They [residents] are being harassed by gunmen, those who abuse drugs and those who are affiliated to gangs.”
“We’re all raising children and it’s sad to see your neighbours cry because we all cry,” a woman said.
#OceanView residents marching against the recent flare-up in fatal shootings in the community. Activist Vasco Vigis says around 20 people have been killed since the beginning of 2018 @BrandtKev pic.twitter.com/maiZKfHmdz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 8, 2018
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] 'I want my R10k back,' Mngxitama says to Malema
-
Duduzane Zuma’s busy week ahead in courts
-
Tshwane cop among 23 arrested for cash-in-transit heist-related crimes
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 July 2018
-
McKinsey's new boss apologises to South Africans over corruption scandal
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.