Ocean View residents plead with authorities for their safety

A peaceful march has been held against rising violent crime in the area over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Ocean View residents have pleaded with authorities to tackle elements threatening their safety.

The demonstrators delivered a memorandum of demands at the local police station, urging law enforcement bodies to prioritise safety issues in the neighbourhood.

Last year, the area was the scene of violent protests as community members blamed authorities for not doing enough to deal with gangsters and community leaders say around twenty people have been killed in crime this year.

Ocean View activist Vasco Vigis said: “We also need to work with the police, the City of Cape Town and with national government but they need to work with us as well. We are saying let’s start afresh so we can build on this together.”

This man says they are fed-up with living in constant fear.

“They [residents] are being harassed by gunmen, those who abuse drugs and those who are affiliated to gangs.”

“We’re all raising children and it’s sad to see your neighbours cry because we all cry,” a woman said.