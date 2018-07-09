Numsa hopeful of resolution in wage dispute with Eskom
Eskom is now offering a 7% salary increase this year and 6% for the next two years.
JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its hopeful it can resolve the ongoing wage dispute with labour unions when negotiations with Eskom resume on Tuesday.
Initially, the power utility decided to cut salaries for the year citing financial difficulties.
However, the company is now offering a 7% salary increase this year and 6% for the next two years.
Solidarity, Numsa and the National Union of Mineworkers are demanding an 8% hike this year and 8.5% for the next two years.
Numsa's Irvin Jim said: “Numsa's Irvin Jim said: “We were very clear that a three-year agreement [is needed], even though we appreciate that it is good for Eskom because it would enable them to focus on the turnaround, to sort out issues that are burning, especially around cost drivers which were put on the table. We were very clear that if they want it, they would have to a clear buy that three-year agreement.”
Earlier on Monday, Jim said demonstrations can be expected at some substations and offices countrywide.
“We are back at work. You’ll remember that were picketing and everybody agreed that we should normalise and go back. I think here and there, there will be workers who are picketing but I mean that’s not affecting production.”
