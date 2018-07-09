Moyane's lawyers satisfied with Ramaphosa’s response on inquiries

President Ramaphosa met the deadline to respond to Moyane’s demands on Friday but did not accede to them.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's legal team says they're satisfied with the response by President Cyril Ramaphosa after they demanded a halt to the two inquiries Moyane is at the centre of.

Ramaphosa met the deadline to respond to Moyane's demands on Friday but did not accede to them.

The president said he would wait until the chair of Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry advocate Azhar Bham rules on whether it’s fair for him to face two probes at the same time.

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says they're happy with the president's stance on the matter and will not be going to court in the interim.

“The letter that we had sent the president was very specific. The demands we had put were very specific. Had the president not complied with the demands, we’d surely have gone to court. So to put it in colloquial terms we would say the president blinked.”

The embattled tax boss has been charged with mishandling a Financial Intelligence Center report, making unauthorised bonus payments, misleading Parliament and instructing a Sars employee not to cooperate with a KPMG investigation.

Moyane has been accused of, among other things, breaking the law, violating the Sars code of conduct and failing to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

