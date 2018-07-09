Moyane ‘hopeful’ Bham will halt disciplinary probe
Tom Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza said on Monday they're hopeful Advocate Azhar Bham will agree that both the Sars inquiry and the disciplinary probe be halted.
JOHANNESBURG – Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane now has his sights on a pending decision by the chair of his disciplinary inquiry, Advocate Azhar Bham, saying if he disagrees with their objections they'll go to court.
Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza said on Monday they're hopeful Bham will agree that both the Sars inquiry and the disciplinary probe be halted because it’s unfair and biased against the suspended Sars boss.
The Presidency did not accede to Moyane's demands but said it too is waiting for Bham's decision in two weeks’ time.
Mabuza said they will only decide on whether they will go to court or not once Bham pronounces on the matter.
“If he doesn’t agree with us, we will discuss with our client. [And] if we receive firm instructions we will take both the Bham process and the [Judge Robert] Nugent’s process on review, so that it’s one consolidated review. We have not threatened court, we just adopted a very cautious approach.”
WATCH: 'The president blinked at our demands'
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
