Moyane expected to brief media over Sars saga
Moyane has been at logger heads with President Cyril Ramaphosa who instituted two separate inquiries which Moyane is at the centre of.
JOHANNESBURG – Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane is expected to brief the media On Monday morning on the latest developments around his tenure as commissioner.
Moyane has been at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa who instituted two separate inquiries which Moyane is at the centre of.
He demanded that the president halts the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars as well as his disciplinary inquiry.
Eyewitness News understands that Ramaphosa did not give into Moyane’s demands that at least one of the inquiries be halted.
It is understood that the president has asked for time and told Moyane that he would not be prejudiced if a decision on the matter is not made immediately.
Ramaphosa wants to first wait for a decision from the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry Advocate Azhar Bham to rule on whether he agrees with Moyane that having two inquiries is unfair.
Last week, chairperson of the Sars inquiry Judge Robert Nugent rejected Moyane’s demands that the inquiry be halted, saying it was not unfair to him.
Moyane has arranged a press conference to respond to the president on Monday morning.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] 'I want my R10k back,' Mngxitama says to Malema
-
Duduzane Zuma’s busy week ahead in courts
-
Tshwane cop among 23 arrested for cash-in-transit heist-related crimes
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 July 2018
-
Powerball Results: Friday 6 July 2018
-
[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.