Moyane expected to brief media over Sars saga

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane is expected to brief the media On Monday morning on the latest developments around his tenure as commissioner.

Moyane has been at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa who instituted two separate inquiries which Moyane is at the centre of.

He demanded that the president halts the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars as well as his disciplinary inquiry.

Eyewitness News understands that Ramaphosa did not give into Moyane’s demands that at least one of the inquiries be halted.

It is understood that the president has asked for time and told Moyane that he would not be prejudiced if a decision on the matter is not made immediately.

Ramaphosa wants to first wait for a decision from the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry Advocate Azhar Bham to rule on whether he agrees with Moyane that having two inquiries is unfair.

Last week, chairperson of the Sars inquiry Judge Robert Nugent rejected Moyane’s demands that the inquiry be halted, saying it was not unfair to him.

Moyane has arranged a press conference to respond to the president on Monday morning.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)