More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son made a brief appearance in the court on Monday morning where he was released on R100,000 bail.
JOHANNESBURG – The State has told the Specialised Commercial Crime Court that more accused may be added to the corruption case involving Duduzane Zuma.
Zuma was detained on Thursday night when he arrived from Dubai at OR Tambo International Airport where he agreed to hand himself in on Monday.
The State asked for and was granted a six-month postponement to allow the Hawks more time to investigate the matter, and for more accused to be added to the charge sheet.
Zuma is accused of corruption and conspiracy to commit corruption for the alleged attempt to bribe former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
The former president’s son was led into the court in leg irons but was upbeat and greeted journalists.
He was released 30 minutes later after posting R100,000 bail and surrendering his passport to the authorities.
Zuma is due back in court on Thursday where he faces two counts of culpable homicide for a 2014 crash in which a taxi commuter was killed.
