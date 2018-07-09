MJC 'dismayed' after CT businessman robbed, kidnapped

Police say 65-year-old Liyaqat Parker was approached by five men at his business in The Greens.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has raised concerns over a businessman who was allegedly kidnapped in Parow on Monday morning.

Police say 65-year-old Liyaqat Parker was approached by five men at his business in The Greens.

According to police, Parker drove into the basement of the premises and was followed by a double cab pickup through the gate.

They then held the security guard at gunpoint, forcing him into a toilet and took his cellphone.

The men then allegedly forced Parker into their vehicle and drove off with him.

The MJC's Mishka Daries said: “The Muslim Judicial Council is dismayed to hear of the kidnapping of businessman Mr Liyaqat Parker. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very challenging time. We are praying that God Almighty will allow the authorities to find him swiftly and to protect our businessmen and women.”

Parker is a founding member of the Food Property Group, a board member of Al Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and kidnapping.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)