[LISTEN] Whistle-blower in Soweto church sexual abuse scandal opens up

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews Sinethemba Mbuli, the whistle-blower from Kingdom Prayer Ministry.

CAPE TOWN - Sinethemba Mbuli was employed by the Kingdom Prayer Ministry in 2017.

He exposed child sexual abuse after witnessing an incident at one of the church’s branches in December last year.

“I started experiencing bad things that were happening at the church. In December last year, they had a huge service in one of the community halls in Soweto and that was the first time I saw the prophet sleeping with a minor in one of the pastor's cars.”

