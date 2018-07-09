[LISTEN] Safety precautions & dynamics of cave diving

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Aki Anastasiou spoke to diving expert from PADI Dawie Schleubusch about the safety precautions and dynamics of cave diving.

JOHANNESBURG - The rescue mission to save 12 teenage boys and their coach from a cave in Thailand continued on Monday.

The group has been trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave complex.

Talk Radio 702’s Aki Anastasiou spoke to diving expert from PADI Dawie Schleubusch about the safety precautions and dynamics of cave diving. This as plans continue to rescue the rest of the boys and the coach strapped in a Thailand cave.

“The highlight of all of these and the entire rescue and what makes it impressive when you are looking from outside is all the equipment these guys have to carry.”

