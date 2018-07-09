[LISTEN] Deadline for new Mining Charter extended

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tebello Chabana, a senior executive for Public Affairs and Transformation at the Minerals Council, about the draft document.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says he wants the new Mining Charter to be finalised and rolled out by October this year.

At the weekend, Mantashe confirmed at the Mining Charter Summit held in Boksburg that he’s agreed to push back the deadline for comment on the draft Mining Charter by a month to ensure further consultation after several objections were raised about the document that’s aimed at transforming the mining industry.

“One concern I do have is that the DMR [Department of Mineral Resources] controls the narrative and what comes out of this thing. Criticisms were levelled at everybody but in terms of reporting, none of the criticism levelled at the DMR is translating into action.”

