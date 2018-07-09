Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse’s disciplinary hearing postponed

The DA says it firmly believes in due processes and will ensure the outcomes are in the best interests of the people of Knysna.

CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary hearing of Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has been postponed until the end of August.

Willemse is being charged for misconduct, according to the DA's federal constitution.

Under section 2.5, any member is guilty of misconduct if he or she publicly opposes the party's principles or repeatedly opposes published party policies. Willemse had refused to resign after he was elected mayor in June.

He was elected by the council after Former Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed when DA councillors supported an opposition motion of no confidence.

Willemse says: “No, at this stage, this is running parallel to whatever is happening at the municipality. We’re working. This must carry on as a matter of process.”

Willemse says he is not planning on resigning and will only know the way forward after his disciplinary hearing.

Meanwhile, the DA’s Western Cape communications manager Odette Cason says they’re committed to due process.

