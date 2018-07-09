Khayelitsha woman in good health after giving birth to quadruplets

25 arrested for drunk driving in Western Cape this weekend
Local
Tygerberg Hospital says the children and the new mother are in good health after a caesarean was carried out on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - A first-time mother has given birth to quadruplets at Tygerberg Hospital.
The hospital says the children and the new mother are in good health after a caesarean was carried out on Friday.
The 22-year-old from Khayelitsha gave birth to two girls and two boys.
Tygerberg Hospital's Laticia Pienaar said: “All the babies are healthy... the mother is very excited and is embracing motherhood very well.”
