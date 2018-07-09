Popular Topics
Khayelitsha woman in good health after giving birth to quadruplets

Tygerberg Hospital says the children and the new mother are in good health after a caesarean was carried out on Friday.

A first-time mother has given birth to quadruplets at Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: Western Cape Government Health on Facebook.
A first-time mother has given birth to quadruplets at Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: Western Cape Government Health on Facebook.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A first-time mother has given birth to quadruplets at Tygerberg Hospital.

The hospital says the children and the new mother are in good health after a caesarean was carried out on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Khayelitsha gave birth to two girls and two boys.

Tygerberg Hospital's Laticia Pienaar said: “All the babies are healthy... the mother is very excited and is embracing motherhood very well.”

