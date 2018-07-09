Kalk Bay ranked one of ‘coolest neighbourhoods’ in world

According to 'Forbes' magazine, it is among 12 neighbourhoods which include suburbs in Amsterdam, Washington DC and Seoul.

CAPE TOWN - The small suburb of Kalk Bay in Cape Town has been ranked as one of the “coolest neighbourhoods” in the world by Forbes magazine.

It's among 12 neighbourhoods which include suburbs in Amsterdam, Washington DC and Seoul.

Tony Trimmel from the Kalk Bay and St James Residents and Ratepayers Association says the community is ecstatic about the recognition.

“The nucleus in Kalk Bay, which holds everything together, is the harbour and fishing boats. Then there’s the mountains and all these fantastic caves and fantastic views from the mountain of course.”

Trimmel says the area has a lot to offer, including the popular fishing harbour, boats, interesting restaurants, beautiful views, the beach, and four tidal pools.

Meanwhile, MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde has also welcomed the accolade.

He says the publication lists Kalk Bay's quaint cafés, rustic fishing boats and colourful storefronts as some of the reasons for its selection.

Winde's spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said: “The inclusion in this list means a lot of international visitors will be able to put it on their lists too. The Western Cape is filled with lots of gems like Kalk Bay and we encourage people to go out and explore them.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)