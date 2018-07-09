Jay Z, Beyonce to perform at #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA

Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 hosts include Naomi Campbell, Bonang Matheba, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and Forest Whitaker.

JOHANNESBURG – Save the date, it’s 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg!

This is where you will get to enjoy performances from a host of global and local artists, including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage.

CEO of Global Citizens Hugh Evans, alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and businessman Patrice Motsepe, on Monday announced the lineup for the Global Citizen Festival to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th centenary.

The festival aims to celebrate the legacy of Mandela with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Responding to Mandela’s call for this generation to end extreme poverty, artists and leaders will be joined by 100,000 global citizens who’ve taken action on the Global Citizen social advocacy platform to earn their free tickets

Evans says: “You earn your free tickets by alleviating extreme poverty.”

The festival will be held in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation.

“Nelson Mandela's life story is a testament to the power of the human spirit and one man's ability to change the world by standing up for what he believed in,” said Oprah Winfrey, who will speak at the festival.

How to get free tickets:

Starting from 21 August, take action on the Global Citizens platforms or with the Facebook Messenger bot - search “Global Citizen” in Facebook Messenger to learn more.

There will also be opportunities for Global Citizens to earn free tickets by taking actions in their communities of Johannesburg.

And for those who sign-up at GlobalCitizen.org.za, you can earn bonus rewards and early access by referring your friends.

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA @NaomiCampbell announces that @Oprah will also be at the concert. This is all to celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela and to end extreme poverty. RP pic.twitter.com/QLmPg6Nq2a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA Naomi Campbell urges people to approach problems with positivity. RP pic.twitter.com/EO6ehmfOKD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA the line-up of the concert taking place in December will include Cold Play, oh and @Beyonce and Jay Z! @CassperNyovest , Tiwa Savage, Pharrell and more! RP pic.twitter.com/3SkMXTLBT1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018