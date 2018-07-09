Jacob Zuma fires attorney Michael Hulley
Hulley saw Zuma through more than a decade of the drawn-out spy tapes saga and represented him at his 2006 rape trial, where he was acquitted.
PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma has fired his long-time attorney Michael Hulley.
Times LIVE is reporting that Zuma terminated Hulley’s mandate two weeks ago.
The former president is due back in the Durban High Court in two weeks’ time, where he’s facing charges of corruption related to the controversial arms deal.
But now that Zuma no longer has unfettered access to the state coffers he has cut Hulley loose.
The Presidency recently announced it would only cover Zuma’s legal fees if the matter goes on trial and he would have to apply to the office of the State Attorney for funding civil litigation linked to his prosecution.
When the former president appears in court on 27 of July he will introduce his new legal team.
