How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival

There will be 100,000 tickets and 70,000 of them are free for you to earn by doing your bit to alleviate poverty in society.

JOHANNESBURG – By now you would have heard the news that Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018.

The Carters will perform alongside Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj to name a few.

So how do you get tickets to this show-stopping event?

The tickets are free in exchange for your actions; you have to earn the tickets by doing a number of good deeds.

CEO of Global Citizens Hugh Evans said: “You have to play your part in giving back to society for six months.”

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA the line-up of the concert taking place in December will include Cold Play, oh and @Beyonce and Jay Z! @CassperNyovest , Tiwa Savage, Pharrell and more! RP pic.twitter.com/3SkMXTLBT1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN START:

• You can either download the Global Citizen app or go to global http://citizen.org and sign up.

• Then you recruit your friends and family to join and gain more points. Over the next six weeks, you will learn more about it by doing research and reading up on it.

• From 21 August, take action on the Global Citizens platforms or with the Facebook Messenger bot - search “Global Citizen” in Facebook Messenger to learn more.

• The campaign will focus on six goals so you can choose all or one of them to make a difference.

• The campaigns are: ending poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation.

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA CEO of Hloba Citizens Hugh Evans says the festival is to honour Tata Mandela’s legacy. The festival is in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation. RP pic.twitter.com/mplSi9uWvB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

What you learn, say, give, buy or do will earn you points to gain entry into the concert.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN FOCUS ON:

• Helping to end hunger and increasing access to good nutrition for adolescent girls.

• Helping to end neglected tropical diseases

• Helping to reduce HIV/AIDS transmission rates

• Trying to ensure how every child could receive quality education

The Global Citizen’s campaign aims to rally $1 billion in new commitments, with $500 million of that set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.

There will also be opportunities for Global Citizens to earn free tickets by taking actions in their communities of Johannesburg.

And for those who sign-up at GlobalCitizen.org.za, you can earn bonus rewards and early access by referring your friends.

Good luck.

Get ready, set, go and do good!