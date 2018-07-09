Mantashe: We must have new Mining Charter in place by November

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Mantashe: We must have new Mining Charter in place by November

Mantashe confirmed on Sunday that he’s agreed to push back the deadline for comment on the draft mining charter by a month to ensure further consultation.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter.
FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says he wants the Mining Charter to be finalised and rolled out by October this year.

On Sunday, Mantashe confirmed at the mining summit that he’s agreed to push back the deadline for comment on the Draft Mining Charter by a month to ensure further consultation.

“We want to get genuine views of people, not just put issues as a quick, quick thing. By October or November, we must have a new charter in place.”

Stakeholders who participated in the mining charter summit in Boksburg at the weekend asked for an extension after several objections were raised about the document that’s aimed at transforming the mining industry.

After public consultation is met the document will go to Cabinet for adoption.

The minister says he believes there's a need for further engagement on the draft document.

Over the weekend, the summit heard views from a number of interested parties on government's efforts to ensure transformation in the mining industry.

Mantashe says discussions at the mining summit made it clear that further consultation on the draft Mining Charter is still necessary.

The deadline for the public to comment on the document has been moved from 27 July to the end of August.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA