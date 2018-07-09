Mantashe: We must have new Mining Charter in place by November
Mantashe confirmed on Sunday that he’s agreed to push back the deadline for comment on the draft mining charter by a month to ensure further consultation.
JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says he wants the Mining Charter to be finalised and rolled out by October this year.
On Sunday, Mantashe confirmed at the mining summit that he’s agreed to push back the deadline for comment on the Draft Mining Charter by a month to ensure further consultation.
“We want to get genuine views of people, not just put issues as a quick, quick thing. By October or November, we must have a new charter in place.”
Stakeholders who participated in the mining charter summit in Boksburg at the weekend asked for an extension after several objections were raised about the document that’s aimed at transforming the mining industry.
After public consultation is met the document will go to Cabinet for adoption.
The minister says he believes there's a need for further engagement on the draft document.
Over the weekend, the summit heard views from a number of interested parties on government's efforts to ensure transformation in the mining industry.
Mantashe says discussions at the mining summit made it clear that further consultation on the draft Mining Charter is still necessary.
The deadline for the public to comment on the document has been moved from 27 July to the end of August.
