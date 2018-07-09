Gauteng winter showers 'fairly normal'
Gauteng has been in the grip of a cold front for the past few days, which has brought showers to parts of the province.
JOHANNESBURG - While the weather service says isolated showers are expected on Monday evening and Tuesday, an environmental specialist says this is not an anomaly for this time of year.
Environmental consultant Simon Gear said: “It’s fairly normal for June and July for us get one or two periods of slightly witter weather. This [is] usually to do with a band of cold air that will sweep across the country.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
