Gauteng ANC puts hope in newly elected leaders to win back support
Tshwane and the West Rand were the last regions to hold elective conferences this weekend, paving the way for the hotly contested provincial conference next week.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has called on its newly elected regional leaders to work hard and help the party win back support ahead of next year’s general elections.
With the Democratic Alliance identifying Gauteng as a strategic province it wants to govern after next year’s elections, the ANC wants is members and leaders to work extra hard to keep it.
The provincial party’s spokesperson Motaletale Modiba says the ANC expects a lot from the newly elected regional leaders.
“They have now been mandated to ensure that we get to have a decisive victory come 2019.”
Tshwane has elected businessman Khoši Maepa as chairperson while the West Rand chose Merafong Mayor Maphefo Letsie.
The provincial ANC says the regional conferences have set a good foundation for the upcoming provincial conference.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
