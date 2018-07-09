Former Manana domestic worker to submit fresh affidavit on assault

The Commission for Gender Equality which supports Christine Wiro with legal advice, says the police’s investigation into Manana’s assault case is nearing the end.

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News understands Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker will submit a fresh affidavit this week detailing how the African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament allegedly assaulted her.

Christine Wiro opened a case against Manana at the Douglasdale Police Station two months ago accusing him of pushing her down the stairs and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe.

He apparently offered her R100,000 to withdraw the matter.

Manana has denied the claims and has since opened a criminal case against Wiro for allegedly trying to extort money out of him.

The Commission for Gender Equality which supports Wiro with legal advice, says the police’s investigation into Manana’s assault case is nearing the end.

The commission’s spokesperson Javu Baloyi says after Wiro has given police the new statement, the docket will be sent to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“It doesn’t help when you go out to court and issues of gender violence are blown out because of shenanigans that are being done when investigating .”

The NPA says it’s waiting for the police to wrap up its case before it can make a decision whether to prosecute manana or not.

Manana maintains he’s innocent and is prepared to fight back in court to clear his name.