Duduzane Zuma’s busy week ahead in courts

The former president’s son returned to South Africa on Thursday when he was detained for several hours and questioned by the Hawks.

PRETORIA – Duduzane Zuma has a busy week in the courts ahead of him, first appearing in the Commercial Crimes Court on Monday and the Randburg Magistrates Court later this week.

Zuma’s name has been cited in several other inquiries related to state capture at state-owned companies.

In March, Zuma and the Gupta brothers were summoned to appear in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

Zuma was also called last year to provide evidence to Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises.

Neither Zuma nor the Guptas appeared in either of those hearings.

But now that he has returned to South Africa and Members of Parliament might use the opportunity to call on him once again to provide information.

On Monday, he’s scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on a charge of corruption, related to the alleged plot to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

He also faces two counts of culpable homicide, a case brought about by AfriForum’s announcement that it planned to initiate a private prosecution.