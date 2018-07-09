Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail

The matter has also been postponed to 24 January 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma has been granted bail of R100,000 with conditions including handing in his passport.

Zuma has appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court after he was arrested and processed at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday morning.

He has been charged with corruption in connection with the alleged failed attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas claimed in an affidavit that he was called to a meeting with Zuma, Ajay Gupta and businessman Fana Hlongwane where Gupta allegedly offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister if he agreed to work with them.

Zuma entered the courtroom wearing leg irons but appeared rather upbeat and greeted journalists in the gallery.

The State told the court that it does not oppose bail and had agreed with the defence that Zuma pay R100,000 for his release.

The case has been postponed until January next year because the State says it requires more time to investigate and says there’s a possibility of more accused being added to the charge sheet.

Zuma agreed to hand in his passport and will make arrangements with the investigating officer if he wants to travel abroad.

#DuduzaneZuma it’s understood he’ll agree to hand in his passport and pay bail of R100k. The state apparently wants a six month postponement. pic.twitter.com/AASo5nHXk0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma arrives in ankle chains. He jokes, “I quite like the look.” BB pic.twitter.com/emt6EKk8Ar — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018