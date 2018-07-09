Duduzane Zuma faces strict bail conditions

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son was granted bail of R100,000 in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Several strict bail conditions have been imposed on Duduzane Zuma, including the requirement that he reports once a week to a police station.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son was granted bail of R100,000 in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Zuma is due in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday to face two counts of culpable homicide.

His next court appearance in the case of corruption is in January, which means for the next six months he faces significant restrictions on his ability to travel.

He surrendered his passport to the authorities and will have to ask for permission to travel abroad in an affidavit and include his complete itinerary, as well as a letter from the person he intends visiting.

Zuma has been ordered to report to the Rosebank Police Station every Tuesday and he’s prohibited from communicating with any State witnesses.

He also may not enter any port of entry or apply for new travel documents.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)