Duduzane Zuma arrives at Joburg Central Police Station
It has emerged that Duduzane Zuma will be charged in connection with the alleged failed attempt to bribe Jonas.
PRETORIA – Duduzane Zuma has arrived at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday morning ahead of his court appearance on a charge of corruption related to the alleged attempt to bribe former minister Mcebisi Jonas.
The former president's son was detained for several hours at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night when he arrived on a flight from Dubai.
Zuma is also scheduled to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday on two counts of culpable homicide.
The Hawks remain tight-lipped on the number and nature of charges Zuma will face when he appears in the Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.
It has, however, emerged that Zuma will be charged in connection with the alleged failed attempt to bribe Jonas.
Jonas claimed in an affidavit that he was called to a meeting with Zuma, Ajay Gupta and businessman Fana Hlongwane where Gupta allegedly offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister if he agreed to work with them.
The three have filed affidavits on which they accuse Jonas of lying.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] 'I want my R10k back,' Mngxitama says to Malema
-
Duduzane Zuma’s busy week ahead in courts
-
Tshwane cop among 23 arrested for cash-in-transit heist-related crimes
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 July 2018
-
Powerball Results: Friday 6 July 2018
-
[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.