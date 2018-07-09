Duduzane Zuma arrives at Joburg Central Police Station

It has emerged that Duduzane Zuma will be charged in connection with the alleged failed attempt to bribe Jonas.

PRETORIA – Duduzane Zuma has arrived at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Monday morning ahead of his court appearance on a charge of corruption related to the alleged attempt to bribe former minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The former president's son was detained for several hours at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night when he arrived on a flight from Dubai.

Zuma is also scheduled to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday on two counts of culpable homicide.

The Hawks remain tight-lipped on the number and nature of charges Zuma will face when he appears in the Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

It has, however, emerged that Zuma will be charged in connection with the alleged failed attempt to bribe Jonas.

Jonas claimed in an affidavit that he was called to a meeting with Zuma, Ajay Gupta and businessman Fana Hlongwane where Gupta allegedly offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister if he agreed to work with them.

The three have filed affidavits on which they accuse Jonas of lying.