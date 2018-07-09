DA expects net to close on Guptas after Zuma's arrest

Duduzane Zuma handed himself over to police and has been charged with corruption in connection with the alleged failed attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the arrest of Duduzane Zuma and says it also expects the net to close on the Gupta brothers.

On Monday, Zuma was granted bail of R100,000 after appearing in the Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg.

DA MP David Maynier says Duduzane Zuma's arrest is even more reason why Atul and Ajay Gupta should also be arrested and charged with corruption.

“We laid the original charges of corruption against Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta and Duduzane Zuma, in terms of prevention and combatting the Corrupt Activities Act. We would expect, once this matter is fully investigated, that Atul and Ajay Gupta will also be arrested and charged with similar offences.”

Maynier welcomed Zuma's arrest, saying South Africa would be in a different place today had state capture succeeded.

The case has been postponed to January next year to give the State time to investigate.

