CT police investigate after baby (1) shot dead

-
[WATCH] 'If the US accused of gangster-like mentality, the world's a gangster'World
-
Moyane's lawyers satisfied with Ramaphosa’s response on inquiriesLocal
-
CT police investigate after baby (1) shot deadLocal
-
Fifth boy brought out of Thai cave on second day of rescue, official saysWorld
-
[WATCH] Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bailLocal
-
Police monitor protest action underway in Somerset WestLocal
Popular Topics
-
Moyane's lawyers satisfied with Ramaphosa’s response on inquiriesLocal
-
CT police investigate after baby (1) shot deadLocal
-
[WATCH] Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bailLocal
-
Police monitor protest action underway in Somerset WestLocal
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption caseLocal
-
Cele defends decision to hire Lennit MaxLocal
Popular Topics
-
We got what we wanted from tour game: GibsonSport
-
Ajax could re-sign Blind from Man United, says Ten HagSport
-
Serena looms large as second week begins at WimbledonSport
-
Luis Enrique to be named Spain coach - reportsSport
-
Vettel wins, Hamilton second at SilverstoneSport
-
[WATCH] Memorable moments from 2018 World Cup so farSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Box Office: 'Ant Man and the Wasp' take top spotLifestyle
-
Jay Z, Beyonce to perform at #GlobalCitizenFestivalSALifestyle
-
Mel B struggling to pay tax billLifestyle
-
Singer Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin: reportsLifestyle
-
Michael Bublé recalls son's cancer 'hell'Lifestyle
-
Mick Jagger quips about Polish courts overhaul at Warsaw concertWorld
-
79% of all plastic produced since 1950 has accumulated in landfillsWorld
-
#IdolsSA is back, but some aren't really feeling itLifestyle
-
Polanski's wife says 'Non merci!' to Oscars' academy inviteLifestyle
-
Outcome of Parly review on Ingonyama Trust yet to be determinedLocal
-
Gauteng ANC puts hope in newly elected leaders to win back supportLocal
-
#ThumaMina fever lingers in Cape TownPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'Local
-
ANC Gauteng satisfied with outcomes of regional conferencesPolitics
-
ANC Gauteng regions announce newly-elected leadershipLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] How to judge the success of the BRICS summitOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Do 10 Nigerians die from cancer every hour?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Will Bo-Kaap be heard?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Western armies are losing their high-tech edgeOpinion
-
[OPINION] New healthcare plan promises to overhaul SA’s massively skewed systemOpinion
-
[OPINION] DRC faces upsurge of violence unless a deal is done with KabilaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Mothercare seeks survival with £32.5-million equity raiseBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] Moyane briefs media on his term of officeBusiness
-
Is sub-Saharan Africa ready for the electric vehicle revolution?World
-
Rand on the front foot as dollar slipsBusiness
-
Reserve Bank to hold briefing on VBS Bank todayBusiness
-
Numsa hopeful of resolution in wage dispute with EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 8°C
CT police investigate after baby (1) shot dead
The boy's mother was shot and wounded on Sunday night. The police have registered cases of murder and attempted murder.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a one-year-old baby who has been shot dead in Cafda, Cape Town's southern suburbs.
The boy's mother was shot and wounded on Sunday night.
The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.
The police's FC van Wyk said: “The one-year-old boy was fatally wounded and his mother injured. The circumstances are under investigation. We have registered cases of murder and attempted murder for further investigation. And anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact crime stop 0860 010 111 or Steenberg police.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail4 hours ago
-
Another cold front making its way to Western Cape, Gauteng3 hours ago
-
[WATCH] 'I want my R10k back,' Mngxitama says to Malema19 hours ago
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption caseone hour ago
-
Jay Z, Beyonce to perform at #GlobalCitizenFestivalSAone hour ago
-
[WATCH LIVE] Moyane briefs media on his term of office2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.