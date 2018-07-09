CT police investigate after baby (1) shot dead

The boy's mother was shot and wounded on Sunday night. The police have registered cases of murder and attempted murder.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a one-year-old baby who has been shot dead in Cafda, Cape Town's southern suburbs.

The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

The police's FC van Wyk said: “The one-year-old boy was fatally wounded and his mother injured. The circumstances are under investigation. We have registered cases of murder and attempted murder for further investigation. And anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact crime stop 0860 010 111 or Steenberg police.”

