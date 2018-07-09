City of CT condemns attacks on metro cops

In one incident, a driver is believed to have purposefully driven over the foot of an officer.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has condemned weekend attacks on its metro cops.

In another incident, a traffic officer was robbed of his service pistol and cellphone.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “We call on the public to help us catch the people who robbed a traffic officer at gunpoint of his service pistol and cellphone under the pretext of needing directions. These are examples of the dangers our staff [members] face on an all too regular basis.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)