City of CT condemns attacks on metro cops

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

City of CT condemns attacks on metro cops

In one incident, a driver is believed to have purposefully driven over the foot of an officer.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has condemned weekend attacks on its metro cops.

In one incident, a driver is believed to have purposefully driven over the foot of an officer.

In another incident, a traffic officer was robbed of his service pistol and cellphone.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “We call on the public to help us catch the people who robbed a traffic officer at gunpoint of his service pistol and cellphone under the pretext of needing directions. These are examples of the dangers our staff [members] face on an all too regular basis.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA