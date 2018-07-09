Chantell Matthyssen’s alleged killer to appear in court this week
The Kuils River woman was last seen alive on 23 June.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing 21-year-old Chantell Matthyssen is to appear in the Wellington Magistrates Court this week.
The Kuils River woman was last seen alive on 23 June.
Her body was discovered on a farm in the Boland town exactly a week ago.
Matthyssen’s body was cremated on Sunday.
Her family last saw her alive when she was allegedly lured to Wellington by the accused Johan Williams under the pretence that he had organised a job for her as a packer at a wine farm where his wife worked.
Detectives discovered the young mother's body at a Wellington farm last Monday.
Another alleged victim Maria Isaacs' body was also found in the same area last week.
It’s been reported Williams led police to the discovery of a third body.
He is set to appear in the Wellington Magistrates Court on Friday.
